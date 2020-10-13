Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in custody, man recovering following shooting in Osoyoos, say police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 2:52 pm
Osoyoos RCMP say the shooting happened early Monday, around 1:26 a.m., along the 8000 block of 70th Avenue.
Osoyoos RCMP say the shooting happened early Monday, around 1:26 a.m., along the 8000 block of 70th Avenue. Global News

One man is in custody while another man is recovering following a shooting in Osoyoos, say police.

Osoyoos RCMP say the shooting happened early Monday, around 1:26 a.m., along the 8000 block of 70th Avenue.

Police say the two men, both from Osoyoos, were involved in an ongoing dispute, with the 24-year-old suspect going to the 21-year-old victim’s residence and shooting him.

Read more: Man found dead inside vehicle after Kelowna shooting

According to the RCMP, the suspect ran from the home, while the victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Violent crime is rare in Osoyoos,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is that rarity that had people talking and, over the weekend, police received several tips from the public, leading to the safe arrest of the suspect early Oct. 13 after he returned to his residence.”

Click to play video 'The Man accused in fatally shooting four Penticton seniors in April 2019 is expected to plead guilty to charges against him' The Man accused in fatally shooting four Penticton seniors in April 2019 is expected to plead guilty to charges against him
The Man accused in fatally shooting four Penticton seniors in April 2019 is expected to plead guilty to charges against him

Oliver RCMP and South Okanagan Traffic Services were also involved in the coordinated arrest.

Police say the suspect is in custody and will appear in court on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceOkanaganShootingsouth okanaganosoyoosOsoyoos RCMPOliver RCMPShooting suspect
Flyers
More weekly flyers