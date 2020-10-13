Suspect in custody, man recovering following shooting in Osoyoos, say police

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in custody while another man is recovering following a shooting in Osoyoos, say police.

Osoyoos RCMP say the shooting happened early Monday, around 1:26 a.m., along the 8000 block of 70th Avenue.

Police say the two men, both from Osoyoos, were involved in an ongoing dispute, with the 24-year-old suspect going to the 21-year-old victim’s residence and shooting him.

Read more: Man found dead inside vehicle after Kelowna shooting

According to the RCMP, the suspect ran from the home, while the victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Violent crime is rare in Osoyoos,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is that rarity that had people talking and, over the weekend, police received several tips from the public, leading to the safe arrest of the suspect early Oct. 13 after he returned to his residence.”

1:50 The Man accused in fatally shooting four Penticton seniors in April 2019 is expected to plead guilty to charges against him The Man accused in fatally shooting four Penticton seniors in April 2019 is expected to plead guilty to charges against him

Oliver RCMP and South Okanagan Traffic Services were also involved in the coordinated arrest.

Police say the suspect is in custody and will appear in court on Wednesday, Oct. 14.