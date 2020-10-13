Menu

Canada

N.B. jurors hear audio of police and Matthew Raymond

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Matthew Raymond trial hears from RCMP tech crimes specialist' Matthew Raymond trial hears from RCMP tech crimes specialist
For almost a year prior to the 2018 Fredericton shooting, Matthew Raymond, became obsessed with identifying and exposing demons online. On Tuesday, Raymond’s trial heard the cross examination of an RCMP tech crimes specialist. Silas Brown has more.

Jurors in the Matthew Raymond murder trial are listening to audio recordings police took of their conversations with the suspect in hospital after his 2018 arrest.

Raymond is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

Read more: Testimony at Fredericton murder trial on hold while lawyers discuss SCOC decision

The suspect is heard in the recordings talking about being shot by police and how he’s aware he’s being charged with murder.

When police try to direct the conversation toward the killings, Raymond says he wants to speak with his lawyer.

Click to play video '1st degree murder trial of Matthew Raymond continues in New Brunswick' 1st degree murder trial of Matthew Raymond continues in New Brunswick
1st degree murder trial of Matthew Raymond continues in New Brunswick

On Friday, the Crown and defence issued an agreed statement of fact that Raymond suffered from a mental disorder when he shot the victims.

The defence is trying to prove that he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
