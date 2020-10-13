N.B. jurors hear audio of police and Matthew Raymond

Send this page to someone via email

Jurors in the Matthew Raymond murder trial are listening to audio recordings police took of their conversations with the suspect in hospital after his 2018 arrest.

Raymond is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

The suspect is heard in the recordings talking about being shot by police and how he’s aware he’s being charged with murder.

When police try to direct the conversation toward the killings, Raymond says he wants to speak with his lawyer.

On Friday, the Crown and defence issued an agreed statement of fact that Raymond suffered from a mental disorder when he shot the victims.

The defence is trying to prove that he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2020.