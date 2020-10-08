Menu

Advertisement
Canada

Testimony at Fredericton murder trial on hold while lawyers discuss SCOC decision

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2020 1:11 pm
Matthew Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, is taken from provincial court in Fredericton, N.B., on December 11, 2018.
Matthew Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, is taken from provincial court in Fredericton, N.B., on December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Testimony at the Matthew Raymond murder trial in Fredericton is on hold until Friday morning.

Justice Larry Landry of the Court of Queen’s Bench told the jury today that a Supreme Court of Canada decision rendered Wednesday could have an implication on the trial.

READ MORE: Man charged in 2018 Fredericton murders listed people he believed to be demons

He said it needed to be discussed by the lawyers.

Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Aug. 10, 2018.

The defence has acknowledged Raymond killed the victims but says he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

An RCMP computer expert has been on the witness stand for two days testifying about pictures, videos and notes found on Raymond’s computer.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
First Degree MurderSupreme Court Of CanadaCourt of Queen's BenchMatthew RaymondJustice Larry Landry
