Pedestrian killed in downtown Brockville collision

Brockville police are investigating a collision that left a pedestrian dead over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Police were called to what they are calling a tragic crash at the intersection of Kingston Street West and Clarissa Street on Saturday after 11 a.m.

Police say an orange Hyundai SUV left the Metro parking lot going northbound when it collided with a black Honda Civic going westbound. The impact caused the Hyundai to then strike 42-year-old Parinaz Motahedin as she was crossing Clarissa Street, police say.

An off-duty Brockville firefighter was on scene at the time, and paramedics rushed to try to save Motohedin, but she later died of her injuries.

Brockville police say no charges have been laid at this time, but they are still investigating.

