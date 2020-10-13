Motorcyclist dies following collision with SUV in Trent Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist died following a collision in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Saturday morning.

Peterborough County OPP said that around 11 a.m. a motorcycle and an SUV collided on County Road 507 at Mississauga Dam Road, about 15 kilometres north of the village of Buckhorn.

OPP say the driver of the northbound motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Two occupants in the other southbound SUV were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

County Road 507 was closed between Mississauga Dam and Ossie Traynor roads as OPP investigated.

TRAFFIC: County Road 507 remains closed following a fatal crash this morning between a motorcycle and SUV. It is unclear when the roadway will reopen #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/CyritARBli — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) October 10, 2020

On Tuesday morning, OPP identified the victim as John Thomas, 54, of Scarborough, Ont.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.