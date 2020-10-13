Menu

Motorcyclist dies following collision with SUV in Trent Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Click to play video 'Motorcyclist dies following collision on County Road 507 in Trent Lakes' Motorcyclist dies following collision on County Road 507 in Trent Lakes
A motorcyclist died following a collision on County Road 507 in Trent Lakes on Saturday morning.

A motorcyclist died following a collision in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Saturday morning.

Peterborough County OPP said that around 11 a.m. a motorcycle and an SUV collided on County Road 507 at Mississauga Dam Road, about 15 kilometres north of the village of Buckhorn.

Read more: Saskatchewan motorcyclist airlifted following crash north of Peterborough: OPP

OPP say the driver of the northbound motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Two occupants in the other southbound SUV were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

County Road 507 was closed between Mississauga Dam and Ossie Traynor roads as OPP investigated.

On Tuesday morning, OPP identified the victim as John Thomas, 54, of Scarborough, Ont.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

