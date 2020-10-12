Montreal police arrest 3 men in connection with kidnapping hoax

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police have arrested three men after a series of calls about possible kidnappings in different parts of the city were made on Thanksgiving Monday.

Veronique Comtois, a spokesperson for the police department, said investigators took all necessary steps to probe the reported incidents. The calls detailed a suspect abduction involving a vehicle in all three events.

“The steps rapidly led to the arrests of three men,” she said.

So far, investigators have found that two of the three reported abductions were a hoax, according to police.

They are still investigating the last incident and police are trying to verify if it is related to the other fake kidnappings.

The three suspects are expected to meet with police. Comtois said they could face charges of public mischief.

— with files from the Canadian Press

