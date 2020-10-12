Menu

Canada

Montreal police arrest 3 men in connection with kidnapping hoax

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 12, 2020 5:23 pm
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019.
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. Global News

Montreal police have arrested three men after a series of calls about possible kidnappings in different parts of the city were made on Thanksgiving Monday.

Veronique Comtois, a spokesperson for the police department, said investigators took all necessary steps to probe the reported incidents. The calls detailed a suspect abduction involving a vehicle in all three events.

“The steps rapidly led to the arrests of three men,” she said.

Read more: 87-year-old man dead in Anjou stabbing: Montreal police

So far, investigators have found that two of the three reported abductions were a hoax, according to police.

They are still investigating the last incident and police are trying to verify if it is related to the other fake kidnappings.

The three suspects are expected to meet with police. Comtois said they could face charges of public mischief.

with files from the Canadian Press

Click to play video 'Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence' Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence
Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence
