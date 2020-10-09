Pincher Creek’s Pioneer Village offers socially-distanced Halloween fun

Send this page to someone via email

The Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village in Pincher Creek is preparing to host some COVID-19-friendly Halloween festivities.

Education coordinator Gord Tolton says the layout of the park is perfect to go trick-or-treating door-to-door at a distance.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to just throw it open to families to come here in their own individual pods. All we have to do is tweak that a little bit and come up with a one way route,” Tolton explained. Tweet This

He says several businesses and community partners jumped at the chance to pitch in, including the MD of Pincher Creek.

MD officials say the village checks all the boxes for health and safety measures.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’ll be able to meet all of AHS requirements for safety precautions with the kids,” Jessica McClelland with the MD of Pincher Creek said. “I know as a volunteer, they were very clear with saying here are our safety measures, here’s what’s expected of you, here’s what’s expected of the kids.“

The historical society is excited to give visitors a taste of what the pioneer village has to offer.

“We can make this place into anything that we want for Halloween, Canada Day, Christmas, because the bones are good,” Colleen Casey Cyr, president of the Pincher Creek and District Historical Society said. Tweet This

Casey Cyr says the night will continue with some Halloween fun for the grown ups after dark. Groups can sign up for cohort dinners served in different buildings.

“It’s a six course dinner. All the turkey dinner, all the trimmings et cetera, right down to the wine and drinks that you might enjoy with your meal,” Casey Cyr said. “Then we have a spooktacular tour of the cabins to meet the ghosts that live here.”

Tolton says he’s most excited for the kid-friendly haunted house, which features his favourite piece.

“We have an electric chair,” Tolton grinned.

Story continues below advertisement

Casey Cyr says it will be a good opportunity to see the community brought together despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coming here to have dinner, or coming to the Halloween event, you get a whole new appreciation for what it is that we are,” she said.

The Halloween trick-or-treating has $2 admission fee and the event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 3. Adult cohort dinners begin at 6 p.m.

Groups are asked to contact the Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village ahead of time to sign up.