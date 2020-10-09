Video captures woman deliberately placing needle on Saanich business’s door: police

Send this page to someone via email

Saanich police are investigating after security video captured someone apparently deliberately placing an uncapped hypodermic needle on a business’s door.

It happened around 7 p.m. Sept. 30, near Burnside Road West and Harriet Road, according to police.

When staff showed up to work the following day, they found the needle and a piece of gauze placed on the building’s rear door, police said.

The back door had been taped off due to COVID-19, police said. Security video showed a woman sticking the needle and gauze onto a piece of the tape.

Staff disposed of the needle and no one was injured.

Investigators are looking for a five-foot-six Caucasian woman in her 30s with short, dark brown hair. She was wearing a white hoodie, a black jacket and pants and black flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saanich police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.