Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video captures woman deliberately placing needle on Saanich business’s door: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 4:35 pm
Click to play video 'Uncapped needle deliberately placed on door of Saanich business: police' Uncapped needle deliberately placed on door of Saanich business: police
WATCH: Uncapped needle deliberately placed on door of Saanich business: police

Saanich police are investigating after security video captured someone apparently deliberately placing an uncapped hypodermic needle on a business’s door.

It happened around 7 p.m. Sept. 30, near Burnside Road West and Harriet Road, according to police.

Read more: Victoria police issue warning after used syringe discovered tied to handrail

When staff showed up to work the following day, they found the needle and a piece of gauze placed on the building’s rear door, police said.

Click to play video 'More needles found and teen pricked in Victoria-area parks' More needles found and teen pricked in Victoria-area parks
More needles found and teen pricked in Victoria-area parks

The back door had been taped off due to COVID-19, police said. Security video showed a woman sticking the needle and gauze onto a piece of the tape.

Staff disposed of the needle and no one was injured.

Read more: Man pricked by uncapped needle in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park: police

Investigators are looking for a five-foot-six Caucasian woman in her 30s with short, dark brown hair. She was wearing a white hoodie, a black jacket and pants and black flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saanich police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Drugs Addiction Saanich Saanich police syringe hypodermic needle deliberate syringe uncapped syringe
