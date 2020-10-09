Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Economy

Coronavirus: B.C.’s strong job recovery continued in September

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 4:01 pm
Kelowna's unemployment rate currently sits at eight per cent, according to Statistics Canada.
Kelowna's unemployment rate currently sits at eight per cent, according to Statistics Canada. Global News

British Columbia gained 54,800 jobs in September, with more than 70 per cent of them being full-time jobs, according to Statistics Canada.

B.C. has recovered 301,700 jobs since the pandemic struck, returning to 96.3 per cent of pre-pandemic employment levels.

Okanagan cannabis company working to revive business, avoid bankruptcy

The unemployment rate for B.C. dropped to 8.4 per cent, below the national average of nine per cent.

Locally, Kelowna’s unemployment rate for September 2020 is eight per cent, which is down from a peak of 9.6 per cent in May.

The Thompson-Okanagan region sits at nine per cent, according to Statistics Canada.



You can read the full report from Statistics Canada here.

Click to play video 'Trudeau announces $10-billion infrastructure plan, aims to create 60,000 jobs' Trudeau announces $10-billion infrastructure plan, aims to create 60,000 jobs
Trudeau announces $10-billion infrastructure plan, aims to create 60,000 jobs
