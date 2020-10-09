Coronavirus: B.C.’s strong job recovery continued in September

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia gained 54,800 jobs in September, with more than 70 per cent of them being full-time jobs, according to Statistics Canada.

B.C. has recovered 301,700 jobs since the pandemic struck, returning to 96.3 per cent of pre-pandemic employment levels.

The unemployment rate for B.C. dropped to 8.4 per cent, below the national average of nine per cent.

Locally, Kelowna’s unemployment rate for September 2020 is eight per cent, which is down from a peak of 9.6 per cent in May.

The Thompson-Okanagan region sits at nine per cent, according to Statistics Canada.

You can read the full report from Statistics Canada here.

