1 new case of COVID-19 in Kingston region Friday, 1 new resolved, 14 active

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in the region Friday.

According to the health unit, a man in his 30s has tested positive for the virus. The mode of transmission for this case is still under investigation, according to public health.

One more case has also been deemed resolved. The region has seen a total of 159 cases since the pandemic began, and a total of 145 resolved cases, bringing the region’s active cases to four.

Thursday, public health said a health-care worker tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of health-care workers affected in the region up to 22. That number has remained the same for Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

There is currently one outbreak in the region, at the Frontenac County-run Fairmount Home, a long-term care home near Glenburnie.

5:39 Coronavirus: Ontario health officials say intervention needed, but not yet at province-wide level Coronavirus: Ontario health officials say intervention needed, but not yet at province-wide level