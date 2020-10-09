Menu

Canada

1 new case of COVID-19 in Kingston region Friday, 1 new resolved, 14 active

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 2:54 pm
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region. Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in the region Friday.

According to the health unit, a man in his 30s has tested positive for the virus. The mode of transmission for this case is still under investigation, according to public health.

One more case has also been deemed resolved. The region has seen a total of 159 cases since the pandemic began, and a total of 145 resolved cases, bringing the region’s active cases to four.

Read more: Employee at Fairmount long-term care home in Frontenac County tests positive for COVID-19

Thursday, public health said a health-care worker tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of health-care workers affected in the region up to 22. That number has remained the same for Friday.

There is currently one outbreak in the region, at the Frontenac County-run Fairmount Home, a long-term care home near Glenburnie.

