New Brunswick residents, businesses adapt to new mandatory mask rule for indoor public places

The mandatory mask order is in place, and most New Brunswickers seem ready and willing to wear them in indoor public places.

“I think it’s a great time for us to get on it. I know Nova Scotia already has this in place, so I really think it was just a next step to protect all New Brunswickers,” said Andrew Russell, a Fredericton resident.

Although there has been pushback in Montreal and Toronto, business owners are optimistic it won’t come to blows in New Brunswick.

“I thought of this because I certainly don’t want my staff to engage in that so that’s why I did go out and buy quite a few masks,” said Betty Blanchard, the Owner of My Home Consignment.

Buying masks is an extra expense small business owners say they are incurring to ensure they do not turn away potential customers.

“Now that it’s mandatory we’re going to be going through a lot more of those so the cost will add up, but it’s part of what we believe is necessary,” said Alex Scholten, the general manager of Victory Market.

Consumers should not expect every business to have free masks at the door.

“We have individual and packs of masks for sale at our pharmacy. We really have to do our part as individuals to prevent the second wave, which we can see is coming or is already here,” said pharmacist Brent Hawrylak of The Medicine Shoppe.

The Fredericton Chamber of Commerce says the business community is happy to have clarity for what is expected and details on the new regulation.

“Perhaps wearing a mask might not be everyone’s favourite thing to do — it’s a priority for us to support our local businesses and helping them to get through this challenging economic time,” said Krista Ross, the CEO of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce.

Premier Blaine Higgs says the mandatory mask decision was based on outbreaks in Moncton and neighbouring provinces.

Children under two are exempt, as well as those with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask.