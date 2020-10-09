Winnipeg Jets bring back Nathan Beaulieu

The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed Nathan Beaulieu after the veteran defenseman spent about an hour on the open market. Beaulieu has inked a two-year deal with an average annual value of US1.25 million.

The 27 year old, 6-2 and 200 pound left-shot defenseman from Strathroy, ON. suffered through an injury-plagued 2019-20 season that saw him play in just 38 games. Beaulieu scored one goal and added seven assists for eight points.

The former Montreal Canadien first round draft pick in 2011 was originally acquired by the Jets from Buffalo just ahead of the deadline during the 2018-19 season and played in 18 games before re-signing with the team for one year and US$1 million as a restricted free agent.

