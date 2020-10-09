Belleville man facing indecent act charges for late September incident

A 55-year-old Belleville man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself in a public place late last month.
Belleville police say the alleged incident took place near Moira and North Front streets on the afternoon of Sept. 27.
Police say a man exposed himself to two women as they walked past.
Following several days of investigation, the suspect, Todd Brown, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with committing an indecent act.
Police say he was released on conditions and will be back in court next month.
