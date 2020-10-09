Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Belleville man facing indecent act charges for late September incident

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 12:11 pm
A Belleville man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself to two women last month.
A Belleville man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself to two women last month. Belleville police/Twitter

A 55-year-old Belleville man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself in a public place late last month.

Belleville police say the alleged incident took place near Moira and North Front streets on the afternoon of Sept. 27.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. man arrested following alleged indecent north end incident: police

Police say a man exposed himself to two women as they walked past.

Trending Stories

Following several days of investigation, the suspect, Todd Brown, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with committing an indecent act.

Police say he was released on conditions and will be back in court next month.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeIndecent ActBelleville policeBelleville Crimecrime bellevilleexposingbelleville police crimebellevill police crime indecenet actindecent act belleville
Flyers
More weekly flyers