What’s open and closed for Regina and Saskatoon civic services on Thanksgiving Day

Here’s a rundown of which civic services and facilities are open and closed, or have modified hours in Saskatchewan’s two largest cities on Thanksgiving Day.

The following civic service updates for Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, are from the City of Regina.

Civic offices: Closed.

Service Regina: Closed. For urgent situations such as a water main break or sewer back up, citizens can call 306-777-7000.

Landfill & yard waste depot: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry gates close at 6:45 p.m.

Garbage collection: All garbage will be picked up as usual.

Recycling: All recycling will be picked up as usual.

Regina Transit: Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules.

Information centre and RideLine: Closed.

Paratransit service: Operating with holiday schedule 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina cemeteries: Office closed. Gates open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

North West Leisure Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Regina Sportplex Lawson Aquatic Centre: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fieldhouse: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking meters: Meters not in effect.

The following civic service updates for Oct. 12 are from the City of Saskatoon.

Waste collections:

Garbage (black cart) collections as scheduled.

Recycling (blue cart) collections as scheduled.

Organics (green cart) collections as scheduled.

Landfill: Open with winter hours 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Oct. 12. Cash transactions are suspended until further notice, to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Compost depots:

The west compost depot will be open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The east compost depot will be open from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Transit: Fixed-route and Access Transit will operate with holiday service. On-demand transit will not operate.

Pay parking: No payment required. Motorists are reminded that all other parking requirements are still in effect.

Municipal impound lot: Vehicles will not be released to the public.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo:

Zoo will be open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Park will be open 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Holiday Park, Wildwood and Silverwood golf courses: Open.

Indoor rinks:

ACT, Archibald, Cosmo, Gordie Howe Kinsmen, and Lions arenas are open regular hours of operation.

Parent & tot skating is available at ACT and Cosmo Arenas on Monday, Oct. 12 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. (Pre-booking is not required for parent & tot skating)

Pre-book a public skating visit online and select “Book a Visit.”

Leisure centres:

Cosmo, Lakewood and Lawson Civic Centres, Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre, Saskatoon Field House and Shaw Centre have re-opened with limited drop-in programs.

To pre-book a visit to any leisure centre, or to view drop-in program offerings and facility hours of operation, visit online and select “Book a Visit.”

Cosmo Civic Centre: Rental spaces closed.

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Pools open​.

Lakewood Civic Centre: Pool open.

Lawson Civic Centre: Pool open.

Saskatoon Field House: Fitness & weight room, track and court area open

Shaw Centre: Fitness & weight room/walking track and pools open.