Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

2 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, 9 more resolved, 14 active

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 3:13 pm
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region. Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health has identified two new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Thursday, while nine of the region’s active cases have resolved.

There have been a total of 158 cases linked to the area since the beginning of the pandemic, with 144 now resolved.

One man in his 60s and a female health-care worker in her 40s have caught the coronavirus. In both cases exposure is under investigation, public health says.

Read more: Ontario reports new record of 797 coronavirus cases, nearly 48.5K tests processed

The KFL&A region’s active cases have fallen to 14.

Trending Stories

In an interview Thursday, Dr. Kieran Moore applauded the Kingston’s region’s adherence to best practices when it comes to mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Moore said that locally, the KFL&A region is clearly working hard to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

This comes the same day as Ontario’s largest single-day jump in new cases, with 797 cases reported Thursday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus kingstonCovid 19 kingstonKingston CoronavirusKingston covid-19new cases kingstonKFLA new casesnew cases KFL&Anew cases Kingston COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers