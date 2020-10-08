2 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, 9 more resolved, 14 active

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health has identified two new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Thursday, while nine of the region’s active cases have resolved.

There have been a total of 158 cases linked to the area since the beginning of the pandemic, with 144 now resolved.

One man in his 60s and a female health-care worker in her 40s have caught the coronavirus. In both cases exposure is under investigation, public health says.

The KFL&A region’s active cases have fallen to 14.

In an interview Thursday, Dr. Kieran Moore applauded the Kingston’s region’s adherence to best practices when it comes to mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Moore said that locally, the KFL&A region is clearly working hard to slow the spread of COVID-19.

This comes the same day as Ontario’s largest single-day jump in new cases, with 797 cases reported Thursday.