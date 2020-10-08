Menu

Money

Netflix Canada raising prices for standard, premium subscribers

By Victoria Ahearn The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2020 9:12 am
Netflix Canada is increasing some of its prices again.

The streaming giant says the basic plan for subscribers remains unchanged at $9.99 a month, but the standard monthly plan is going up by one dollar to $14.99, and the premium by two dollars to $18.99.

READ MORE: Netflix indicted in Texas for ‘lewd’ depictions of girls in ‘Cuties’

Netflix says it’s implementing the price increase so it “can invest more in films and shows as well as the quality of members’ product experience.”

The company says new members who sign up will see the updated prices effective immediately. The new charges will roll out to existing members according to their billing cycle over the coming weeks.

Existing members will be notified about the change via email and the Netflix app 30 days before the new prices are applied to them.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
