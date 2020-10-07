Menu

Sports

Guelph Storm goaltender Nico Daws drafted by the New Jersey Devils

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 3:26 pm
Nico Daws of the Guelph Storm has been drafted by the New Jersey Devils.
Nico Daws of the Guelph Storm has been drafted by the New Jersey Devils. Terry Wilson / OHL Images

It’s been a fairytale year for Guelph Storm netminder Nico Daws that was capped off on Wednesday when he was drafted by the New Jersey Devils.

The 19-year-old was selected in the third round with the Devils’ 84th overall pick on the second day of the NHL Entry Draft.

Daws was passed in last year’s draft and entered training camp last September as the backup goalie in Guelph.

Read more: Guelph Storm’s Nico Daws named OHL’s Goaltender of the Year

But in a breakout season, he was named to Canada’s World Junior squad that won gold in January and named the Ontario Hockey League’s goaltender of the year.

Daws finished the abbreviated season with a 2.48 goals-against average and .924 save percentage.

