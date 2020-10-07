Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

Two Okanagan seniors killed in head-on collision with semi-truck: RCMP

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 12:52 pm
Two Okanagan seniors died in a double fatal head-on collision on Highway 97A south of Sicamous, B.C., on Tuesday.
Two Okanagan seniors died in a double fatal head-on collision on Highway 97A south of Sicamous, B.C., on Tuesday. Courtesy: Karen Singbeil

A double fatal head-on collision between a passenger vehicle and semi-truck on Highway 97A south of Sicamous, B.C., on Tuesday claimed the lives of two Okanagan seniors, RCMP confirmed.

Cpl. Mike Halskov said an elderly couple was killed instantly after their Pontiac Vibe crossed the centre line, into the path of the oncoming semi-truck.

“The passenger car with two occupants, a man, and woman, both in their 70s, from the Okanagan area, crossed into the northbound lane and collided with the transport truck, killing them both at the scene,” he said.

The head-on collision occurred around 9:45 a.m. and the highway was closed for several hours.

The collision caused the driver of the semi-truck to veer down an embankment, nearly entering Mara Lake.

“It was a tricky recovery to get it back up on its wheels and removed from the scene,” Halskov said.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

Police say they haven’t ruled out speed or alcohol, but will also investigate if medical factors played a role in the fatal crash.

“Given their age, these things do happen from time to time, where they have a medical event while they are driving, which can result in a tragic outcome like this,” he said.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video is asked to contact RCMP traffic services.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

