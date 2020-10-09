Menu

Canada

Thanksgiving 2020: What’s open, what’s closed in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Click to play video 'Thanksgiving sales key for Ontario turkey farmers’ bottom line amid pandemic' Thanksgiving sales key for Ontario turkey farmers’ bottom line amid pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: Turkey farmers are keeping a close eye on sales heading into the holiday. This year Ontario turkey farms were hit hard by the pandemic. Farmers are now doing their best to diversify their sales and products to turn a profit. Katherine Ward Reports.

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed for Thanksgiving on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 in Toronto:

What’s open:

  • The TTC is running on a holiday schedule,
  • GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule.
  • Toronto Island Park and the ferry is running on a weekend/holiday schedule.
  • High Park Zoo 7 a.m. to Dusk.
  • Toronto Zoo — 12 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Hockey Hall of Fame – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Stackt Market – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Table service: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Movie theatres – check local listings.
  • Casa Loma – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Aga Khan Museum – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (even though it is typically closed on Mondays).
  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Square One – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Toronto Premium Outlets – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Pacific Mall – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario turkey producers struggle ahead of Thanksgiving

What’s closed

  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store
  • CN Tower (closed its operations as of Oct. 3)
  • Sherway Gardens
  • Yorkdale Mall
  • Government offices, banks, most retail outlets.
  • Toronto Public Library branches are closed on Sunday and Monday.
  • There is no Canada Post mail collection or delivery.
  • Royal Ontario Museum.
  • Art Gallery of Ontario.
  • Fort York and Spadina Museum.
  • Ontario Science Centre — remains closed since mid-March.

Toronto police will also not be enforcing on-street parking by-laws during Thanksgiving Monday.

