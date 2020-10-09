Thanksgiving 2020: What’s open, what’s closed in Toronto

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed for Thanksgiving on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 in Toronto:
What’s open:
- The TTC is running on a holiday schedule,
- GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule.
- Toronto Island Park and the ferry is running on a weekend/holiday schedule.
- High Park Zoo 7 a.m. to Dusk.
- Toronto Zoo — 12 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online.
- Ripley’s Aquarium – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hockey Hall of Fame – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Stackt Market – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Table service: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Movie theatres – check local listings.
- Casa Loma – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Aga Khan Museum – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (even though it is typically closed on Mondays).
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Square One – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Upper Canada Mall – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Toronto Premium Outlets – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Pacific Mall – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
What’s closed
- LCBO
- The Beer Store
- CN Tower (closed its operations as of Oct. 3)
- Sherway Gardens
- Yorkdale Mall
- Government offices, banks, most retail outlets.
- Toronto Public Library branches are closed on Sunday and Monday.
- There is no Canada Post mail collection or delivery.
- Royal Ontario Museum.
- Art Gallery of Ontario.
- Fort York and Spadina Museum.
- Ontario Science Centre — remains closed since mid-March.
Toronto police will also not be enforcing on-street parking by-laws during Thanksgiving Monday.
