Peterborough man charged with break and enter, drug possession

A Peterborough man has been charged with break and enter and drug possession offences following an incident on Tuesday afternoon.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 3:30 p.m. a homeowner arrived home and saw a man exiting the basement of his Water Street residence.

The homeowner contacted police.

Officers located the suspect and arrested him. While searching the man, officers found a quantity of drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Daniel Johnston, 34, of Peterborough, was charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday, police said.