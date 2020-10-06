Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Trump says all documents pertaining to Russia investigation to be declassified

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 9:47 pm
Click to play video '“Have absolutely nothing to do with it,” Trump reacts to recent Senate panel on Russia’s investigation' “Have absolutely nothing to do with it,” Trump reacts to recent Senate panel on Russia’s investigation
WATCH: “Have absolutely nothing to do with it,” Trump reacts to recent Senate panel on Russia’s investigation

U.S. President Donald Trump says he has authorized the declassification of all documents pertaining to the Russia investigation.

“I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax,” he wrote in a tweet Tuesday evening.

Read more: ‘Grave threat’: Trump campaign, Russia interacted during 2016 election, Senate says

The Russia Investigation, headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, sought to determine whether Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

The investigation, which took place between May 2017 and March 2019, also looked examined allegations that associates of Trump had colluded with Russian officials.

Ultimately, the investigation found neither Trump nor his associates coordinated or conspired with Russian officials, however Mueller said he was not able to definitively say if Trump had obstructed justice.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump said he has also authorized the release of all documents related to an investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

Trending Stories

“No redactions,” Trump wrote.

Click to play video 'Trump downplays COVID-19 again, as virus hits Pentagon' Trump downplays COVID-19 again, as virus hits Pentagon
Trump downplays COVID-19 again, as virus hits Pentagon

The tweet comes a day after the president returned to the White House after spending three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he received treatment for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

— This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available. 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Donald TrumpRussiaHillary ClintonRussia InvestigationHillary Clinton emailsDonald Trump-Russia investigationDonald Trump Hillary ClintonHillary Clinton email investigation
Flyers
More weekly flyers