Trump says all documents pertaining to Russia investigation to be declassified

U.S. President Donald Trump says he has authorized the declassification of all documents pertaining to the Russia investigation.

“I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax,” he wrote in a tweet Tuesday evening.

The Russia Investigation, headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, sought to determine whether Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

The investigation, which took place between May 2017 and March 2019, also looked examined allegations that associates of Trump had colluded with Russian officials.

Ultimately, the investigation found neither Trump nor his associates coordinated or conspired with Russian officials, however Mueller said he was not able to definitively say if Trump had obstructed justice.

Trump said he has also authorized the release of all documents related to an investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

“No redactions,” Trump wrote.

The tweet comes a day after the president returned to the White House after spending three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he received treatment for COVID-19.

— This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.