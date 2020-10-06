London man suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash near Komoka

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police are investigating a serious single-vehicle crash Monday night in Middlesex Centre that left a 52-year-old London man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Middlesex OPP say it happened at Gideon Drive and Carriage Road, just west of the city limits near Komoka, Ont., around 9:44 p.m. when a northbound vehicle failed to stop at the intersection, left the roadway, and rolled into a ravine to the north of the three-way intersection.

The vehicle was seriously damaged in the crash, and crews had to extricate the driver and lone occupant from the vehicle.

Police released this image of the vehicle involved in the crash in Middlesex Centre on Monday night. Ontario Provincial Police

The driver, identified only as a 52-year-old man from London, was rushed to nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remained Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

A photo taken at the scene by police and released to the media shows the vehicle involved on its roof on top of some large rocks and stones with heavy visible damage.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by police, who ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The location of Monday night’s single-vehicle crash. Google Maps