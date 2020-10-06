Menu

Canada

Scott Hamilton comes out on top in Cambridge Ward 7 byelection

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 9:45 am
Newly elected Scott Hamilton of Cambridge.
Newly elected Scott Hamilton of Cambridge. Facebook

Voters in Cambridge’s Ward 7 finally got a chance to elect a councillor on Monday night with Scott Hamilton finishing atop a tightly contested race.

Hamilton finished with 392 votes, just 31 ahead of nearest rival Connie Cody.

Read more: Cambridge Coun. Frank Monteiro dies

Voters had nine names to choose from and aside from Hamilton and Cody, Manuel Da Silva (187), and Cole Boland (166), were the other nominees who finished with more than 100 votes.

“On behalf of Cambridge City Council, we’re so pleased to welcome Scott Hamilton to the horseshoe,” said Mayor Kathleen McGarry.

Hamilton replaces Frank Monteiro, who had served as councillor for Ward 7 since 2010.

He died last October after a battle with cancer.

Read more: Cambridge Ward 7 by-election rescheduled for Oct. 5

“Frank Monteiro left some big shoes to fill but we know that Scott will hit the ground running, provide dedicated service to the residents of Ward 7, and be a passionate advocate for the Cambridge community,” McGarry said.

The Ward 7 byelection was originally scheduled for March 23 but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The unofficial results as provided by the City of Cambridge:

Cole Boland 166
Cody Botelho 12
Connie Cody 361
Manuel da Silva 187
Scott Hamilton 392
R.J. Johnston 13
Sandra Lemieux 0
Vandan Patel 81
Simon Weresch 19

