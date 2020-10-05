Kitchener man charged after OPP find gun, drugs and stolen motorcycle

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a Kitchener man has been arrested after officers pulled over a stolen motorcycle and found a gun and drugs on Sunday.

According to a news release, officers stopped the bike in the town of Arthur near George and Charles streets at around 3 p.m.

Police said the rider tried to run but officers managed to get him into custody after a “brief struggle.”

The motorcycle was reported stolen in Oxford County and police added that the suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

OPP said they also found a stolen gun, ammunition, a switchblade and fentanyl.

A 41-year-old man faces a long list of charges related to weapons, drugs, stolen property and impaired driving. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

OPP identified him as Tomasz Kurzydlowski and are still trying to get some more information about him. Investigators can be reached at 1-888-310-1122.