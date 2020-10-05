Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Man shot in Brooklands neighbourhood Sunday night

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 11:32 am
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters.
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters. Shane Gibson/Global News

A man was shot Sunday evening in the Brooklands neighbourhood, say Winnipeg police.

Police said they were called to Elkhorn Street at 9:16 p.m. Sunday after someone reported a man has been shot.

When they got there, they found a man in his 20s who was injured. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, said police, but is now in stable condition.

Trending Stories

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg Police Chief talks ‘alarming’ rise in level of ‘brazen’ crime' Winnipeg Police Chief talks ‘alarming’ rise in level of ‘brazen’ crime
Winnipeg Police Chief talks ‘alarming’ rise in level of ‘brazen’ crime
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police Serviceman shotwinnipeg man shotman shot on Elkhorn Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers