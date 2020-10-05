Man shot in Brooklands neighbourhood Sunday night

Send this page to someone via email

A man was shot Sunday evening in the Brooklands neighbourhood, say Winnipeg police.

Police said they were called to Elkhorn Street at 9:16 p.m. Sunday after someone reported a man has been shot.

When they got there, they found a man in his 20s who was injured. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, said police, but is now in stable condition.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

2:18 Winnipeg Police Chief talks ‘alarming’ rise in level of ‘brazen’ crime Winnipeg Police Chief talks ‘alarming’ rise in level of ‘brazen’ crime

Story continues below advertisement