Comments

World

18 dead after minivan, tractor and car collide on northeast Chinese highway

By Staff The Associated Press
Global News

A crash on a highway in China’s northeast early Sunday killed 18 people, police said.

A minivan rear-ended a tractor and then collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction in Fuyu, a city in Jilin province, local police announced on their social media account.

Eight people died at the scene and 10 more at hospitals, while one more person was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

It said the cause of the accident was under investigation.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
