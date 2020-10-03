Norfolk County Fire rescue man and dog from Lake Erie

Send this page to someone via email

A man and his dog are home safe after being saved from Lake Erie by the Norfolk County Fire Department.

On Wednesday at 9:09 p.m, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment and Norfolk County Fire Department responded to a report of an overdue person at an Erie Boulevard Long Point address.

Police say emergency services were contacted after a 40-year-old male of the County of Brant along with his family dog went out on the waters of Lake Erie and did not return to shore at 9 p.m.

Members of the Norfolk County Fire Department launched their vessels and subsequently located the male along with his dog, who had been in the water for over three hours.

The two had gone out in a 16-foot boat and details of how they ended up in the water are not know at this time

Both were brought back to shore and seen by attending Norfolk County Paramedics.

The Norfolk County OPP are encouraging everyone that may be venturing out onto the water to carry all necessary safety equipment and a charged cellular phone in case they find themselves involved in a situation.