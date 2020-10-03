MMF adds $10K reward to find Jennifer Catcheway to help ‘bring their baby home’

Send this page to someone via email

Additional funding and new hope for Jennifer Catcheway’s family, as the Manitoba Metis Federation has offered to pay $10,000 in reward to anyone who can provide details on where to find her.

“It’s an opportunity to let the family truly grieve the loss of their baby,” MMF President David Chartrand said Thursday while announcing the funding. “But the grieving will be more appreciated if they could take her home to her own graveyard. So whoever is out there, there’s a $20,000 reward now.”

Catcheway went missing 12 years ago, on her eighteenth birthday. Her mother and father, Bernice and Wilfred Chartrand, have been constantly searching for her since she disappeared around Grand Rapids on June 19, 2008.

“Jennifer didn’t just disappear, somebody took her, somebody stole her from us,” Catcheway’s mother Bernice said. “All I want is to bring her home.”

The Catcheway family says they’re not looking for a conviction at this point, they only want to find their daughter.

“You can contact us, you can contact me through my Facebook, ‘Bernice Catcheway,’ or the RCMP if you want to go that way,” Bernice said.

Catcheway’s missing person’s investigation is currently being conducted by Winnipeg Police’s Major Crimes Unit.

The Portage la Prairie family has purchased 12 billboards to be placed along First Nations gas bars around the region, hoping for any answers.