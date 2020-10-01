Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Personal attendant fired over treatment of dying Indigenous woman in Quebec hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Joyce Echaquan’s family calls for justice after her death' Joyce Echaquan’s family calls for justice after her death
Warning: Disturbing content. Three investigations are underway into the death of Joyce Echaquan, the 37-year-old Indigenous woman who recorded her final moments alive in a hospital bed, as staff made racist and abhorrent remarks to her.

A second employee has been fired in connection with a video filmed by Joyce Echaquan shortly before her death on Monday at a hospital in Joliette, Que.

The regional health authority (CISSS de Lanaudière) responsible for the hospital where Echaquan, an Indigenous woman of the Atikamekw Nation of Manawan died, confirmed the firing on Thursday afternoon.

Read more: Family of dying Indigenous woman who filmed mistreatment in Quebec hospital, speaks out

The employee was a female patient attendant, who entered Echaquan’s room on Monday along with a nurse.

In the video posted to social media, hospital staff can be heard taunting and making derogatory comments about the 37-year-old mother of seven as she pleaded for help.

Read more: READ MORE: Treatment of dying Indigenous woman in Quebec hospital sparks outrage

Story continues below advertisement

The nurse was fired earlier this week.

Trending Stories

The CISSS de Lanaudière is conducting an internal investigation into the events leading up to Echaquan’s death.

A coroner’s investigation lead by André Cantin is also underway.

Read more: Treatment of Indigenous woman in Quebec hospital puts focus on systemic racism

The incident has lead to outrage across the province and calls for change.

The CISSS de Lanaudière said it is working to come up with a concrete action plan in collaboration with the Atikamekw community, following a discussion with band council Chief Paul-Émile Ottawa.

— With files from the Canadian Press’ Stephanie Marin and Global’s Annabelle Olivier

Click to play video 'Federal and provincial politicians react to Indigenous woman’s death at Quebec hospital' Federal and provincial politicians react to Indigenous woman’s death at Quebec hospital
Federal and provincial politicians react to Indigenous woman’s death at Quebec hospital
© 2020 The Canadian Press
indigenous peopleSystemic discriminationJoyce EchaquanJoyce Echaquan deathAtikamekwCISSS de LanaudièreIndigenous people racism
Flyers
More weekly flyers