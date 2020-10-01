Personal attendant fired over treatment of dying Indigenous woman in Quebec hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A second employee has been fired in connection with a video filmed by Joyce Echaquan shortly before her death on Monday at a hospital in Joliette, Que.

The regional health authority (CISSS de Lanaudière) responsible for the hospital where Echaquan, an Indigenous woman of the Atikamekw Nation of Manawan died, confirmed the firing on Thursday afternoon.

The employee was a female patient attendant, who entered Echaquan’s room on Monday along with a nurse.

In the video posted to social media, hospital staff can be heard taunting and making derogatory comments about the 37-year-old mother of seven as she pleaded for help.

The nurse was fired earlier this week.

The CISSS de Lanaudière is conducting an internal investigation into the events leading up to Echaquan’s death.

A coroner’s investigation lead by André Cantin is also underway.

The incident has lead to outrage across the province and calls for change.

The CISSS de Lanaudière said it is working to come up with a concrete action plan in collaboration with the Atikamekw community, following a discussion with band council Chief Paul-Émile Ottawa.

— With files from the Canadian Press’ Stephanie Marin and Global’s Annabelle Olivier

