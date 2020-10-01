Male suspect sought in sexual assault of teenage girl: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police are on the lookout for a male suspect in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl Wednesday near Hamilton Road and Rectory Street.

The girl was waiting at a bus stop in the area around 2:20 p.m. when an unknown man approached her and began talking to her, police said.

Investigators say the man offered her a mask as she did not have one, but she declined. The man then offered to drive her home, an offer she also declined, police said.

“The male suspect approached the female and touched her inappropriately before leaving the area south on Anderson Avenue in a vehicle,” police said in a statement Thursday.

The suspect has been described by police as a man approximately 40 years old and approximately six feet tall and 200 pounds. He has black/grey hair and patchy facial hair, and was wearing a blue zip-up sweater and black jeans, and operating a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).