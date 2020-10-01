Menu

Crime

Male suspect sought in sexual assault of teenage girl: London police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted October 1, 2020 4:54 pm
The front of London police headquarters.
The front of London police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police are on the lookout for a male suspect in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl Wednesday near Hamilton Road and Rectory Street.

The girl was waiting at a bus stop in the area around 2:20 p.m. when an unknown man approached her and began talking to her, police said.

Investigators say the man offered her a mask as she did not have one, but she declined. The man then offered to drive her home, an offer she also declined, police said.

Read more: Male suspect wanted for performing ‘indecent act,’ London police say

“The male suspect approached the female and touched her inappropriately before leaving the area south on Anderson Avenue in a vehicle,” police said in a statement Thursday.

The suspect has been described by police as a man approximately 40 years old and approximately six feet tall and 200 pounds. He has black/grey hair and patchy facial hair, and was wearing a blue zip-up sweater and black jeans, and operating a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

