More than $100K in medical bills expected following seizure of 97 animals from B.C. property

The BC SPCA estimates veterinary costs could reach $100,000 in connection to a large animal seizure in the Princeton area last month.

Ninety seven animals were seized on Sept. 23 after the animal organization received a complaint of animals in distress.

The seizure involved 46 puppies, 21 adult dogs, 27 horses and three cats.

The BC SPCA says 19 puppies and one adult dog are still receiving treatment, while six are stabilized and recovering in shelters across the province, including the Okanagan.

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles Spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs.

Many of the animals were severely underweight and suffering from serious medical conditions.

According to the BC SPCA, the animals were living in an extremely poor environment, with lack of shelter, unsanitary living conditions, overcrowding, poor ventilation and were exposed to injurious objects.

The organization says so far, one horse and eight puppies were euthanized and it’s not yet known if more animals will have to be put down.

“Unfortunately, most of the puppies who came into our care were suffering from canine parvovirus, a highly contagious viral illness that affects dogs, particularly puppies between six weeks and six months old,” said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA.

“This is such a heart-breaking situation, particularly because parvo is a preventable disease. These puppies would not be suffering and fighting for their lives had they received proper vaccinations and medical treatment in their owner’s care.”

Moriarty says medical costs for the rescued animals are already in the thousands of dollars per day, and will likely exceed $100,000.

“Anyone who has had a puppy infected with the parvovirus knows how expensive the on-going emergency treatment is,” said Moriarty, “and we are dealing with dozens of parvo puppies, in addition to the medical and care costs for all of the other puppies, dogs, horses and cats seized from the property.”

The property owner is known to the BC SPCA.

Moriarty said it had seized animals from her back in 2016 when she lived on the Lower Mainland.

Moriarty said it’s hoped this latest investigation will lead to charges of animal cruelty.

For those wanting to help cover the costs of caring and treating the animals from this latest seizure, the BC SPCA said the best way to do so is to make an online donation.

“These animals have been through so much and we want to give them every chance to survive and have a safe and wonderful life,” said Moriarty.

Click here if you would like to donate.

The BC SPCA says the animals will not be ready for adoption anytime soon.