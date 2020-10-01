5 cases of COVID-19 linked to Kingston house party in university district: public health

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health say at least five recent cases of COVID-19 have been linked back to a large party held on Sept. 18 in Kingston’s university district.

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, says the party took place on the 500 block of Johnson Street.

“All individuals who attended this house party are required to self-isolate and to get tested. Once tested, individuals should continue to self-isolate until they receive a negative test result. If after this time, an individual develops symptoms they are required to self-isolate again and to get re-tested,” Moore said in a statement sent out Thursday.

Moore said public health is alerting the public because contact tracers have not been able to identify all party-goers. Public health has yet to clarify is this is considered an outbreak. The organization clarified that these are not new cases, but cases that were identified between Sept. 18 and Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

1:35 All 4 of Friday’s new cases related to Queen’s, COVID-19 alert status upgraded to ‘yellow’ All 4 of Friday’s new cases related to Queen’s, COVID-19 alert status upgraded to ‘yellow’

As of Thursday, there are 18 active cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region. Since Sept. 1, Queen’s said there have been 14 cases linked to the university. Seven of those cases were found in residence, while seven were off campus.

The majority of the region’s cases have also been found in women under the age of 20, with 11 of those cases being women either 18 or 19 years old.