Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Winnipeg police ask for help in search of missing 17-year-old girl

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Police are searching for 17-year-old Delaney Smoke.
Police are searching for 17-year-old Delaney Smoke. Winnipeg Police/Submitted

UPDATE: Winnipeg police tweeted Wednesday night that Smoke has been found safe.

 

Trending Stories

Winnipeg police say a 17-year-old girl has gone missing and are asking for help to find her.

Story continues below advertisement

Delaney Smoke was last seen Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in Winnipeg’s West End.

RELATED: RCMP looking for missing man last spotted in Neepawa

She is five-foot-four and 185 pounds with short dark hair and brown eyes. Smoke was last seen wearing a colourful Zoo York sweater, and black sweats with a white stripe and white/red runners.

Anyone with information can contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policemissing personMissing TeenWest EndMissing Girl17-year old
Flyers
More weekly flyers