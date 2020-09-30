Winnipeg police ask for help in search of missing 17-year-old girl

UPDATE: Winnipeg police tweeted Wednesday night that Smoke has been found safe.
Trending Stories
Winnipeg police say a 17-year-old girl has gone missing and are asking for help to find her.
Delaney Smoke was last seen Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in Winnipeg’s West End.
RELATED: RCMP looking for missing man last spotted in Neepawa
She is five-foot-four and 185 pounds with short dark hair and brown eyes. Smoke was last seen wearing a colourful Zoo York sweater, and black sweats with a white stripe and white/red runners.
Anyone with information can contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments