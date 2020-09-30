Winnipeg police ask for help in search of missing 17-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

UPDATE: Winnipeg police tweeted Wednesday night that Smoke has been found safe.

Delaney Smoke

Delaney has been located and is safe. Thank you for your assistance. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 1, 2020

Winnipeg police say a 17-year-old girl has gone missing and are asking for help to find her.

Delaney Smoke was last seen Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in Winnipeg’s West End.

She is five-foot-four and 185 pounds with short dark hair and brown eyes. Smoke was last seen wearing a colourful Zoo York sweater, and black sweats with a white stripe and white/red runners.

Anyone with information can contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.