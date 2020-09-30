Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged after police find guns, explosives and meth-cooking gear

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 1:56 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer is shown in Winnipeg.
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer is shown in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A 27-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after police found guns, explosives and a makeshift meth lab in a Polson Avenue home.

Police said they were initially called to the residence to handle a dispute on the afternoon of Sept. 24.

Man douses himself with lighter fluid, takes meth, asks officers to shoot him, Winnipeg police say

With the help of the police bomb unit and clandestine lab team, police say a search turned up 17 firearms — some loaded — and thousands of rounds of ammunition, as well as a pipe bomb.

They also discovered meth, as well as the equipment and chemicals to produce more.

Hayden Quinn Ploszay has been charged with unauthorized firearm possession, unlawful possession of explosives, careless storage of a firearm and producing a scheduled substance (meth).

