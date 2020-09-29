Dryer fire reported at Pinnacle pellet plant in Lavington

Send this page to someone via email

Lavington and Coldstream firefighters responded to a fire in one of the dryers at Pinnacle Renewable Energy’s Lavington pellet plant on Tuesday morning.

The fire crews were called to the plant around 10:30 a.m., and arrived to find pellet plant firefighting staff actioning the blaze, according to Keith Green, the District of Coldstream’s protective services coordinator.

The fire also triggered a deluge system inside the dryer.

The deluge system acts similarly to a sprinkler system and floods the bottom of the dryer to help extinguish the blaze.

Green said between the on-site crew fighting the fire with hoses and the deluge system operating, the blaze was quickly knocked down.

Lavington and Coldstream firefighters remained on scene for a couple of hours helping to find hot spots, Green said.

A dryer belt will need to be replaced, the Green said, but, otherwise, the damage was limited.

No one was injured.

What caused the fire will be investigated by the District of Coldstream.

The plant also dealt with a dryer fire in May.