City of Winnipeg to start collecting interest, penalties on unpaid fines, fees

The City of Winnipeg says it’s going to start cracking down on late payments for various fees and fines.
Starting Oct. 1 the city says it will begin assessing and collecting penalties and interest for late payments on fees and fines including ambulance bills, parking tickets, water bills, among others.
But the penalties and interest won’t apply just yet for unpaid property and business taxes — those can still be paid late until Nov. 30 without penalty — the city said.
The city says anyone having trouble making payments in the wake of COVID-19 can make payment arrangements.
“We are committed to offering assistance and flexibility for residents experiencing economic impacts as a result of COVID-19,” reads a release from the city.
“Residents are encouraged to contact the City to make payment arrangements that will not create additional financial hardship.”
