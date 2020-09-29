Menu

Economy

City of Winnipeg to start collecting interest, penalties on unpaid fines, fees

By Shane Gibson Global News
The City of Winnipeg will begin assessing and collecting penalties and interest for late payments on fees Oct. 1.
The City of Winnipeg will begin assessing and collecting penalties and interest for late payments on fees Oct. 1. Josh Arason/Global News

The City of Winnipeg says it’s going to start cracking down on late payments for various fees and fines.

Starting Oct. 1 the city says it will begin assessing and collecting penalties and interest for late payments on fees and fines including ambulance bills, parking tickets, water bills, among others.

Read more: Winnipeg City Hall to close to the public, details revealed on possible tax deferral plans

But the penalties and interest won’t apply just yet for unpaid property and business taxes — those can still be paid late until Nov. 30 without penalty — the city said.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg to require masks in city facilities, vehicles, transit' Winnipeg to require masks in city facilities, vehicles, transit
Winnipeg to require masks in city facilities, vehicles, transit

The city says anyone having trouble making payments in the wake of COVID-19 can make payment arrangements.

Read more: Winnipeg city council votes to extend coronavirus tax deferrals, buy masks at emergency meeting

“We are committed to offering assistance and flexibility for residents experiencing economic impacts as a result of COVID-19,” reads a release from the city.

“Residents are encouraged to contact the City to make payment arrangements that will not create additional financial hardship.”

