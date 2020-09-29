Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

24 arrested after protesters clash with police in Portland

By Staff The Associated Press
Click to play video 'Portland protests: Police arrest more than 20 demonstrators overnight' Portland protests: Police arrest more than 20 demonstrators overnight
Warning: This video contains violent content. Discretion advised. WATCH: Portland protests: Police arrest more than 20 demonstrators overnight

Protesters and Portland police clashed again in Oregon’s largest city late Monday, with demonstrators hurling rocks, punching a police sergeant in the face and spraying a chemical irritant at officers, police said in a statement. Twenty four people were arrested.

The demonstration with about 150 protesters took place outside a police union building that has turned into a frequent protest site, police said in the statement issued Friday.

The protesters with makeshift shields gathered earlier for their demonstration in a park and officers moved in to take away the shields, police said.

Read more: Portland police declare protest unlawful, arrest several demonstrators

A scuffle happened when officers tried to seize a sign that said “vote,” multiple videos from the scene showed, and police also used pepper spray, The Oregonian/Oregonian Live reported.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police in their statement called the protesters’ walk from the park to the union building a “planned un-permitted march.”

Most of those detained amid clashes were arrested on suspicion of interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct. The officer who was punched in the face was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, the police statement said.

Click to play video 'Proud Boys supporters rally in Portland' Proud Boys supporters rally in Portland
Proud Boys supporters rally in Portland

Portland has been gripped by nightly protests for more than three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The demonstrations, often violent, have targeted police buildings and federal buildings.

Some protesters have called for reductions in police budgets while the city’s Democratic mayor and some in the Black community have decried the violence, calling it counterproductive.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
OregonPortlandPortland ProtestsPortland PolicePortland Police ProtestsPortland protest arrestsPortland protesters arrested
Flyers
More weekly flyers