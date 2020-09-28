3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kingston region Monday, 15 cases now active

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the region’s active cases up to 15.

The public health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard is recording 132 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 117 resolved cases.

KFL&A Public Health said all new cases are females under 20 years old. Two are close contacts of a positive case while the third case is still under investigation, according to public health.

The Queen’s University COVID-19 tracker is also reporting three new cases of the virus linked to the university this week, bringing the total cases linked to the school since Aug. 31 up to 13.

The uptick in numbers comes after a weekend of intense testing in the Kingston region at the new Beechgrove Complex assessment centre.

According to Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC), 1,335 people were tested at the assessment centre this weekend, with 1,070 tested using the drive-thru option and 265 tested in the centre itself.

KHSC said the drive-thru option was scheduled only for this past weekend, but the organization now says it is reevaluating the need for more drive-thru options.

These new local numbers come as Ontario records its highest-ever jump in COVID-19 cases, with 700 new cases identified Monday.

