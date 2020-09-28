Halifax man facing attempted murder charge for Tower Terrace shooting, multiple thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police have charged a man with attempted murder in connection with a shooting on Tower Terrace last year, as well as four robberies in Dartmouth this month.

Police say their suspect is connected to a shooting on Nov. 25, 2019, in the 500 block of Tower Terrace in Halifax. A woman inside a residence was struck with a bullet fired through a window from outside the residence.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time, police said they didn’t believe the incident was random.

Police say the man is also charged in connection with four robberies that occurred throughout September.

Story continues below advertisement

The first incident occurred on Sept. 3 at the Esso gas station at 174 Ochterloney St. in Dartmouth.

Halifax police say a man with a knife entered the store and demanded cash and cigarettes.

An undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes was taken before the man fled towards Prince Albert Road.

No one was injured in that incident.

A day later, police responded to a report of a robbery at the Highfield Variety located at 94 Highfield Park Dr. in Dartmouth.

1:48 South-end Halifax shooting was not random: police South-end Halifax shooting was not random: police

Once again, a man with a knife entered the store and demanded cash and cigarettes.

Halifax police said the man escaped with an undisclosed quantity of cash and cigarettes and fled on foot towards the pathway between 94 and 96 Highfield Park Dr.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported in that incident.

Later that day, police responded to a report of a robbery at the Irving gas station at 200 Waverley Rd. in Dartmouth.

Police say a man with a knife entered the store before demanding cash and cigarettes.

The items were turned over and the man fled on foot. No injuries were reported.

Read more: Halifax police search for suspect in Dartmouth robbery

Finally, on Sept. 23, officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 0 to 100 block of Kennedy Dr. in Dartmouth.

A man responded to an advertisement for a vehicle that was for sale.

When the prospective seller of the vehicle met the man, police say he produced a knife and attempted to take the vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle locked themselves inside the car and the suspect fled on foot.

Police say the seller sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Halifax police investigating armed robbery in Dartmouth

Story continues below advertisement

On Sept. 25, officers from Halifax Regional Police and members of the Windsor RCMP detachment arrested Gregory Thomas Weeks, 28, of Dartmouth at a home in the 1600 block of King Street in Windsor, N.S.

Weeks is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday for the following charges:

Attempted murder

Four counts of robbery

Five counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence

Discharging a firearm with intent

Careless use of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Assault with a weapon

Fleeing police in a conveyance

Dangerous operation of a conveyance

Operation of a conveyance while prohibited