Coronavirus: 2 new cases in City of Kawartha Lakes; 1 in Haliburton County

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus — two in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Haliburton County — on Monday morning.

In its update issued at 11:50 a.m., the health unit reports 240 cases overall, three more since its last update issued Friday. There are also three new resolved cases — all in Northumberland County. The health unit notes its data is 25 hours behind real-time data.

The City of Kawartha Lakes leads the case count with 181 with the one new active case, and has had 159 cases resolved and 11 requiring hospitalized care. There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19, including 28 residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the spring.

Northumberland County’s case total remains at 43, with three patients requiring hospitalized care. With three new resolved cases, the number of active cases is now at three.

There has been one death in the county, which occurred on Sept. 8 — a woman in her 80s.

Haliburton County is reporting its first new case since Aug. 10 to put the county’s total at 16. It’s the only active case and one of the previous 15 cases required hospitalized care. There have been no deaths.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

Six in the City of Kawartha Lakes (down from seven reported on Friday)

Four in Northumberland County (up from three reported on Friday)

Five Haliburton County (unchanged since Friday)

The health unit is not reporting any outbreaks.

Overall, of the health unit’s 240 cases, 213 are now resolved — approximately 89 per cent.

