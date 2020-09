Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 46-year-old Belleville man died over the weekend after being thrown from his ATV.

OPP say the victim lost control of his ATV on Colonization Road in Tweed on Saturday afternoon.

The ATV entered the ditch, colliding with a culvert and a tree.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement