Peterborough man charged with carrying concealed knife, uttering threats

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing several weapons charges following an incident early Sunday in Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers responded to a George Street address in relation to an alleged robbery in progress.

Officers found a man was carrying a large stick. After officers asked the suspect to drop the stick, he allegedly removed a knife from his person and threw it on the ground.

Before arriving at the scene, police allege the man threatened a driver with a knife after he was denied a ride in a vehicle.

Timothy Rector, 34, of Peterborough, was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats, and failing to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody for a court appearance later Sunday and was released on conditions with a future court date.