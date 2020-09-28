Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with carrying concealed knife, uttering threats

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 10:08 am
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough man faces weapons charges involving a knife, police allege. Peterborough Police Service

A man is facing several weapons charges following an incident early Sunday in Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers responded to a George Street address in relation to an alleged robbery in progress.

Read more: 2 arrested after guns, ammo and drugs seized from Peterborough residence: police

Officers found a man was carrying a large stick. After officers asked the suspect to drop the stick, he allegedly removed a knife from his person and threw it on the ground.

Before arriving at the scene, police allege the man threatened a driver with a knife after he was denied a ride in a vehicle.

Trending Stories

Timothy Rector, 34, of Peterborough, was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats, and failing to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody for a court appearance later Sunday and was released on conditions with a future court date.

Click to play video 'Peterborough city council discusses police service’s budget' Peterborough city council discusses police service’s budget
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RobberyPeterborough PolicePeterborough crimeKnifeWeaponsPeterborough robberyPeterborugh Police Service
Flyers
More weekly flyers