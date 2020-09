Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating the murder of a man in Beckwith Township.

Lanark County OPP found the body of 39-year-old Gregory Slewidge at a residence in Scotch Corners, west of Carleton Place, on Sept. 24.

A post mortem examination determined the death was a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP.

