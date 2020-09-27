Large sinkhole opens up moments before vehicle drives by

Send this page to someone via email

A large sinkhole on 99 Street around 61 Avenue opened up Saturday afternoon moments before a vehicle drove past in the adjacent lane.

In security video sent to Global Edmonton from the store World of Spas, viewers can see that workers have two lanes of traffic blocked off in front of the store. At 2:30 p.m. the video shows a white SUV driving by in the adjacent lane moments before the road opens up.

The sinkhole appears to be the size of one lane of traffic.

Jeff Whelan, the general manager of World of Spas, said an employee called EPCOR around 10 a.m. when they noticed water was overflowing from the storm drain out front of the store.

World of Spas was in the middle of its preorder sale event, with promotions happening out front of the store, when the sinkhole opened. Whelan said the store will be open on Sunday.

Traffic was closed on 99 Street, between 61 and 62 Avenue, in both directions Saturday. EPCOR said crews were fixing a water main break.