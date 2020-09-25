Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Ukraine military plane crashes, killing 22 people

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 25, 2020 6:04 pm
Wreckage of the AN-26 military plane is seen after it crashed in the town of Chuguyiv close to Kharkiv, Ukraine, late Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
Wreckage of the AN-26 military plane is seen after it crashed in the town of Chuguyiv close to Kharkiv, Ukraine, late Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (AP Photo)

A Ukrainian military plane carrying aviation school students crashed and burst into flames Friday while landing, killing 22 people, the country’s emergencies service said.

Two other people on board were seriously injured and four people were missing. The An-26 crashed while landing at the airport in Chuhuiv, about 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of the capital Kyiv.

Trending Stories

Read more: Black boxes from Iran plane crash have arrived in Paris: foreign affairs minister

Reports said that the plane had a military crew and that most of those aboard were students at an aviation university run by the defence ministry.

There were no immediate indications of what caused the crash.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ukraine22 dead military plane crash ukraineAn-26aviation school students ukraineChuhuivukraine military plane crashukranian military
Flyers
More weekly flyers