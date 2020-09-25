School bus crash leaves hundreds without power in downtown Winnipeg

About 390 Manitoba Hydro customers in downtown Winnipeg are without power after a school bus crashed into a hydro pole Friday afternoon at the intersection of Logan Avenue and Stanley Street.
The city says 31 children along with the bus driver were involved in the collision. They were all safely evacuated and brought to a nearby Salvation Army facility where paramedics assessed them.
No injuries were reported and nobody was taken to hospital.
Logan Avenue remains closed from Isabel Street to Princess Street.
Hydro says there is no estimated time for restoration, but it will likely be “lengthy.”
The public is being asked to avoid the area for the time being.
