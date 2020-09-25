Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

School bus crash leaves hundreds without power in downtown Winnipeg

By Will Reimer Global News
Click to play video 'No injuries reported after school bus crashes into hydro pole in downtown Winnipeg' No injuries reported after school bus crashes into hydro pole in downtown Winnipeg

About 390 Manitoba Hydro customers in downtown Winnipeg are without power after a school bus crashed into a hydro pole Friday afternoon at the intersection of Logan Avenue and Stanley Street.

The city says 31 children along with the bus driver were involved in the collision. They were all safely evacuated and brought to a nearby Salvation Army facility where paramedics assessed them.

No injuries were reported and nobody was taken to hospital.

Logan Avenue remains closed from Isabel Street to Princess Street.

4 Lockview High School students injured as bus crashes into ditch

A school bus crashed into a hydro pole in downtown Winnipeg Friday afternoon.
A school bus crashed into a hydro pole in downtown Winnipeg Friday afternoon. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Hydro says there is no estimated time for restoration, but it will likely be “lengthy.”

The public is being asked to avoid the area for the time being.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg School Division bus drivers on strike' Winnipeg School Division bus drivers on strike
Winnipeg School Division bus drivers on strike
