South end of Orchard Plaza in Kelowna blocked off by police

Send this page to someone via email

Part of a strip mall in Kelowna has been blocked off by police, and RCMP are asking residents to avoid the area because of an unfolding investigation.

The south end of Orchard Plaza is blocked off by police cruisers, and several officers are on scene.

RCMP say they responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance, and that their investigation required the area be shut down, forcing numerous businesses to close.

“Police are requesting that the public stay away from the area and use alternate routes for vehicular and pedestrian travel,” Kelowna RCMP said in a press release, adding how long the area will be closed is unknown.

Police called it an unfolding situation, and that details were minimal, but that more information will be released.

Story continues below advertisement

2:15 Kelowna RCMP concerned about rise in imitation gun incidents Kelowna RCMP concerned about rise in imitation gun incidents