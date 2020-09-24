Calgary police searching for family reported missing after going camping

Calgary police are looking for a couple and their granddaughter who haven’t been seen in about a week after heading out for a camping trip.
The couple, 49-year-old Steven Cadham and 46-year-old Tania Dahl, left town with their five-year-old granddaughter, Alyiah Royal, on Sept 17.
Police said it’s believed the family members left a home in the 1600 block of Westmount Road N.W., and were headed to the Crowsnest Pass area.
It’s believed they are travelling in a green 2004 GMC Yukon with Alberta licence plate BRR-5332.
Calgary police said anyone who has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact them at 403-266-1234. People can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.
