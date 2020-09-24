Calgary police searching for family reported missing after going camping

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for a couple and their granddaughter who haven’t been seen in about a week after heading out for a camping trip.

The couple, 49-year-old Steven Cadham and 46-year-old Tania Dahl, left town with their five-year-old granddaughter, Alyiah Royal, on Sept 17.

Police said it’s believed the family members left a home in the 1600 block of Westmount Road N.W., and were headed to the Crowsnest Pass area.

It’s believed they are travelling in a green 2004 GMC Yukon with Alberta licence plate BRR-5332.

A vehicle similar to the one Calgary police believe the family was driving when they went on their camping trip. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police said anyone who has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact them at 403-266-1234. People can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.

