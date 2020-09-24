Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Calgary police searching for family reported missing after going camping

By Heide Pearson Global News
Calgary police asking for public’s help in locating missing family
WATCH: Calgary police are asking for the public’s help finding a family who left for a camping trip on Sept. 17, 2020, and haven’t been seen or heard from since.

Calgary police are looking for a couple and their granddaughter who haven’t been seen in about a week after heading out for a camping trip.

The couple, 49-year-old Steven Cadham and 46-year-old Tania Dahl, left town with their five-year-old granddaughter, Alyiah Royal, on Sept 17.

Police said it’s believed the family members left a home in the 1600 block of Westmount Road N.W., and were headed to the Crowsnest Pass area.

It’s believed they are travelling in a green 2004 GMC Yukon with Alberta licence plate BRR-5332.

Trending Stories
A vehicle similar to the one Calgary police believe the family was driving when they went on their camping trip.
A vehicle similar to the one Calgary police believe the family was driving when they went on their camping trip. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police said anyone who has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact them at 403-266-1234. People can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceAlyiah Royal missingCalgary family members missing camping tripCalgary missing familyCalgary missing family camping tripSteven Cadham missingTania Dahl missing
Flyers
More weekly flyers