Crime

Markham man pleads guilty to murdering grandmother, parents and sister

By Nick Westoll Global News
Markham man charged with 4 counts of first-degree murder after allegedly killing family
WATCH ABOVE (July 29, 2019): As Catherine McDonald reports, a member of an online gaming community Menhaz Zaman reportedly belonged to says Zaman allegedly confessed to the murders online.

A Markham man accused of murdering four of his family members inside their home has pleaded guilty in an Ontario court.

A spokesperson for Adele Monaco, the lawyer representing Menhaz Zaman, said Zaman entered guilty pleas on Thursday for the first-degree murders of 70-year-old Firoza Begum (grandmother), 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman (father) and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman (sister) and the second-degree murder of Momtaz Zaman (mother).

Read more: Man accused of quadruple homicide in Markham has case put over to September

On July 28, 2019, York Regional Police said officers were called to a home on Castlemore Avenue, near Mingay Avenue and southwest of Major MacKenzie Drive East and Markham Road, just before 3 p.m. with a report multiple people may have been injured.

A man at the front door of the home, later identified as Zaman, was taken into custody after officers arrived and police found the victims inside.

Read more: Man charged in 4 Markham murders allegedly posts graphic details of deaths online

Zaman, who was 23 at the time, was initially charged with four counts of first-degree murder. He allegedly posted details of the deaths in an online chat community, including photos of what are believed to be his dead family members and how they were killed. A picture shared online appears to show Zaman dressed after showering and holding a knife covered in blood.

He is expected to appear in court again on Oct. 26.

