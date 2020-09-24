Menu

Entertainment

Mandy Moore, husband Taylor Goldsmith expecting 1st child together

By Sarah Curran ETCanada.com
Posted September 24, 2020 4:19 pm
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Communities in Schools of Los Angeles.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Communities in Schools of Los Angeles.

This Is Us actor Mandy Moore and her husband, guitarist Taylor Goldsmith, are getting ready to welcome a tiny new addition to their family.

Moore took to Instagram on Thursday to share the exciting pregnancy news with her 4.3 million fans.

She posted three photos of herself with Goldsmith cradling her baby bump, and a caption reading: “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙.”

View this post on Instagram

Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Moore and Goldsmith got engaged in September 2017, before tying the knot in a stunning backyard wedding on Nov. 18, 2018.

The 36-year-old star recently opened up about enjoying quality time in lockdown with her Dawes frontman husband, 35.

Trending Stories

“I’m just so grateful that I’ve been quarantined with someone that I like so much and I’ve learned so much about,” she said in an interview with People. “I’m having this unfettered time to spend with my husband at home that I’ll never get again.”

Adding, “I love the early morning. If my husband wakes up, I’m like, ‘Oh, no, no, you stay in bed. I’m going to go out in the living room and just hang.’ I write music, I sing. And then I’m in bed by 8 p.m. — like grandma.”

On August 16, Moore posted a touching Instagram tribute to Goldsmith on his 35th birthday.

This is the first child for both Moore and Goldsmith.

With a file from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz

